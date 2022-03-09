Impressive lakefront home on 2 lots! Main floor mstr suite w/fabulous bath, WIC & adjoining den w/frplc. Chef's kitchen w/lg island, walk-in pantry & informal dng. Formal LR & DR. 18x36 in-ground htd pool, 3-car att gar+3 car det (2424 total sf) includes 20x42 game rm. Lg utility+locker rm, 2 FR's, each w/frplc. Covered patios & walk-way, hot tub, oasis backyard. Stamped front walkway & courtyard.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $1,465,000
