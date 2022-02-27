 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $232,900

5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $232,900

Lots of room in this classic 2 Story: 5 bedrooms, 2 baths and a ton of space. Main Floor has a mud room, Foyer, Full Bath, Formal Living and Dining rooms, Large Kitchen, Breakfast Nook and main floor bedroom currently used as an office. Upstairs: 3 bedrooms, Nursery/Sitting room off master and a full bath. Basement: Family Room, 5th Bedroom w/egress. 12 x 33 Garage. Large patio fence yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts