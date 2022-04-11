5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $304,900

Delaney Vogt, M: 402-641-4481, delaney.vogt@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome Home to this beautiful ranch house in the Copper Creek subdivision. Upon entering you will immediately love the open concept floor plan. The main level features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry, kitchen, and living area. Head on downstairs to find 2 more legal bedrooms and another full bathroom! You will also find the large living area that could be the entertainers dream! The back deck features a slide and a rock wall! With newer paint throughout the house, you won't want to miss this! Call Delaney to schedule your showing today!