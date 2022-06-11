 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $322,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $322,000

Welcome home to this move-in ready 5 bed, 3 bath home! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. Open floor plan! Deck with vinyl fencing. New roof 2021, 2 new egress windows 2021, all ducts professionally cleaned 2021. Option to take ownership of Vivant security system with payoff.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts