Welcome home to this move-in ready 5 bed, 3 bath home! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath. Open floor plan! Deck with vinyl fencing. New roof 2021, 2 new egress windows 2021, all ducts professionally cleaned 2021. Option to take ownership of Vivant security system with payoff.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $322,000
