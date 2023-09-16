Welcome to this charming home that offers ample space and a convenient layout. With 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a bonus room, this residence is perfect for a growing family or those who desire extra space for guests or a home office. Backyard has a covered patio and no neighbors directly behind the home. Whether you want to relax with a cup of coffee in the morning or host a BBQ with friends!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $349,900
