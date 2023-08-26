This home checks off all your boxes! Open kitchen, living room, dining room with dormer window for natural light, split bedroom floor plan with nice sized bedrooms. Master has large WIC and 3/4 bath, Large family room downstairs plus 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom plus bonus/flex room! Nice sized fully fenced in yard for kids, pets and privacy! All this PLUS a 3 car garage!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harley-Davidson store taking to the open road; Grand Island store set to close at the end of August
Hall County Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident scene at 10:16 p.m.
Girl with perfect ACT score does Palmer proud
It appears that "someone used an accelerant" and "that the fire was lit on purpose," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Fire Department crews "arrived on the scene quickly and resolved the situation within minutes,…