Attractive 5 bedroom/3 bath ranch style with full finished basement. Kitchen has a large panty and is open to dining and living room. Large master suite with walk in closet and full bathroom. Basement has 2 bedrooms and family room all with egress windows. Deck off of dining area and large fenced yard with underground sprinklers.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $370,000
-
- Updated
