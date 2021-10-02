 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $379,900

  Updated
Affordable new construction in the new Millennial Estates Subdivision. 5 bedroom ranch style home with finished basement. Nice exterior deck. Includes sod/seed and underground sprinklers.

