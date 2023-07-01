Gorgeous 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home only 4 years young. Plenty of space for everyone in this open concept floor plan. Convenient main floor laundry and fantastic walk-in kitchen pantry. Large family room in the basement. Nice front porch for decorating and vinyl fenced private backyard with patio for entertaining. 3 car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $389,000
