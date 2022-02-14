Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Sterling Estates, open floor plan, beautiful wood floors throughout, 3 car attached garage, fenced yard with UGS, so much more to see
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $410,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
After the manager gave notice of resignation, every employee but one followed suit.
Although the investigation continues, law enforcement believe foul play isn't invovled.
The neighborhood shopping center, formerly known as Fonner View Center, is at the intersection of South Locust Street and Fonner Park Road.
DUNCAN - A Central City woman died Friay after a hay bale fell off a semitrailer, hitting her car near Duncan.
On Thursday, shots were fired into houses on West Charles Street and South Oak Street. The two incidents were more than 10 hours apart.
Of all the Husker ties the Cincinnati Bengals bring to Super Bowl 56, Stanley Morgan’s role perhaps least resembles what it once was at Nebraska.
- Updated
They were the drivers of vehicles that collided at 5:25 a.m. on Highway 30 about half a mile west of County Road F.
- Updated
The suspect accelerated toward a moving train at a high speed, crashing into the back of Kyle Ediger's car that was waiting for the train to pass, pushing both cars onto the tracks.
The vehicle fled westbound from Gibbon with speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour.
A Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane and returned "very shaken," a passenger in first class said. "She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N word."