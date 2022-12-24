Newly built open-concept ranch in popular NW neighborhood with lake access! 5 beds, 3 bath, 1,610 sq. ft. plus full finished basement. Beautiful kitchen island featuring quartz countertops & pull-up bar seating. Thoughtfully designed main floor laundry & mudroom. Spacious master bath. Maintenance-free composite deck & 3 car garage. One year builder's warranty included. Welcome Home!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
From a handful of commitments to the latest on Mickey Joseph, here's what we learned this week in Nebraska football.
The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
The Huskers' offense is returning to the use of a dual-threat quarterback after Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims announced he is transferring to Nebraska, writes Sam McKewon.
Cockfighting incident allegedly took place in a barn near Palmer on Dec. 17.
HGTV did a spread on the fixer-upper that the couple began transforming in a small community just outside Lincoln in 2016.
A 16-year-old driver died Sunday when his car collided with a semitrailer truck east of Hastings.
The incident occurred at about 12:50 a.m. today.
The temporary casino is located in the concourse of Fonner Park adjacent to the Van Berg Family Collection and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame display.
Latest Nebraska linebacker commit Eric Fields has great range and packs a wallop — like his father, a former professional boxer — writes Sam McKewon.