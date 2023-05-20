New construction in NW Grand Island. Open concepts with nice sized living areas, large pantry, big master closet and more! Stone countertops throughout on main level. Fully finished basement, established yard, and composite deck. Nice sized lot next to all the amenities.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $429,000
