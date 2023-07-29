Over-improved from new! Less than a year lived in, and many upgrades since new by owners - ask agent for list! This beautiful home just needs your furnishings & YOU; the sellers have done everything to make this house a home. Step in to this great floorplan featuring 5 bedroom locations, 3 baths, and a massive basement family room. Enjoy shady evenings in the fenced back yard with deck and patio.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $434,000
