Lovely kept ranch home with three car garage next to shopping and Grand Island amenities. Move in ready, very well kept, and only three years old. Stone countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open concept with nice flow throughout the home. Bedrooms in basement are conforming.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Teacher and accused felon Philip Zlomke faced the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday night, fighting to maintain his contr…
Philip Zlomke had requested a hearing before the board in an effort to maintain his contract with the district, requesting his contract be con…
For the third time, Luke Kluver is the winner of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic.
Jarrod Liske died at the scene of the crash, 60th Road and Highway 30, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Department.
Jarrod L. Liske, 51