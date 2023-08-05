Beautifully constructed townhome with custom finishes throughout. HOA covers snow, lawn. Nice open concept with updated appliances and stone countertops. Large Master Bath and full basement with plenty of room for get togethers and storage. LVT flooring on main level except in bedrooms. Nice cul-de-sec location!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $439,000
