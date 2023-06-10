Beautifully constructed townhome with custom finishes throughout. HOA covers snow, lawn, trash. Nice open concept with updated appliances and stone countertops. Large Master Bath and full basement with plenty of room for get togethers and storage. LVT flooring on main level except in bedrooms. Nice cul-de-sec location!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $459,000
Hayes Morgheim was one of two people killed by Rex Goodell early Sunday morning on West Arizona Avenue. After Goodell killed Morgheim and Goo…
The killings occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Arizona Avenue.
The Grand Island Police Department advised drivers to avoid the area.
Jeff Sokol, general manager of the Grand Island AMC, got a phone call from his superior telling him "that our corporate office has officially…
Hayes Morgheim was murdered Sunday in Grand Island while trying to help a woman he'd recently met.