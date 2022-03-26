 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $483,000

Taxes on lot only. Sq Ft per blueprint. Nice cul de sac. 5 BR/3 BA, open concept, covered porch, partially covered deck. 10' LR w/ fireplace, open kit/dining. Basement finished w/ 2 BR's/BA, family room. Yard to have rock, edging, UGS & seeded. 30 yr Tamco roof. Chestnut cabinets, granite tops, 6 panel doors main; onyx bath vanity tops, brushed nickel fixtures. Siding light tan. Appts thru Jackie

