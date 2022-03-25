Fantastic semi-custom new construction overlooking the 7th tee box at beautiful Indianhead Golf Course! 1836 square feet, with full finished basement, everything you could ask for! Large open kitchen and great room, main floor laundry, large pantry, covered patio overlooking the course, large 3 car garage, 100% spray foam insulated. Quality build, still time to pick finishes!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Grand Island Fire Department initially ruled that the fire was accidental.
It is once again time for the Football guy to choose All-State Basketball teams. Unless I’ve missed by a mile on these picks, playing for a te…
The precipitation at the Grand Island airport Tuesday totaled .38 of an inch, while in Hastings, the precipitation total was .78 of an inch.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
The man was allegedly found with 20 grams, or less than 1 ounce, of methamphetamine in his possession.
The people inside the house at the time heard a “loud thud” when the car hit the garage Saturday night.
The incidents are alleged to have happened on Oct. 10 and 18, 2021.
The streets division foreman started work in 1966.
A total of 121 lots are planned for the entire subdivision with 36 lots in the first phase.
Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County, but its discovery in a commercial poultry operation ups the stakes.