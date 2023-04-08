Luxurious new construction overlooking the 7th tee box at Indianhead Golf Club! 5 total bedrooms, 3 on the main floor, 2 in basement. Massive 3 car garage. Master bathroom features heated flooring, heated towel rack and body jets in the walk in shower. Open kitchen looks into the back patio and out to the lush green golf course, high end Samsung appliances, walk in hidden pantry and pot filler.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $589,999
