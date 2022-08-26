 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $599,999

5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $599,999

Luxurious new construction overlooking the 7th tee box at Indianhead Golf Club! 5 total bedrooms, 3 on the main floor, 2 in basement. Massive 3 car garage. Master bathroom features heated flooring, heated towel rack and body jets in the walk in shower. Open kitchen looks into the back patio and out to the lush green golf course, high end Samsung appliances, walk in hidden pantry and pot filler.

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts