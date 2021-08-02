 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $630,000

Come check out this beautiful lakefront home!! This custom-built home has so many amazing features including a temp-controlled wine cellar, a soundproof movie theater, and a huge deck overlooking the water! New roof & siding in 2020, it has 5 bedrooms plus a bonus room in the basement.

