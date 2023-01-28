 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $635,000

GORGEOUS new construction coming your way! This 5bdr, 3.5ba beauty is expected to be completed by the end of March. Fully finished bsmt w/ a wet bar. Oversized 3 car garage and on a half-acre lot! Copy/paste the following links to view the virtual videos to see what this gorgeous home is going to look like! https://youtu.be/x10UClr2Y1E https://youtu.be/cDDTMsVGukc

