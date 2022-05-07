 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $649,000

  • Updated
Beautiful, one owner, custom built home on lake. Hickory floors in kitchen, living room and office. Custom kitchen with built in double oven and warming drawer. Solid surface counter tops throughout home. Three bedrooms on main floor, one is currently used as office. Basement has additional three bedrooms, family room, theater room, and two full baths. Large deck and patio.

