Iconic Grand Island home! Located on the south side of town near Riverside Golf Club on quiet street. Massive, vinyl fenced, well maintained lot with detached garage. The character of this home is second to none featuring beautiful exterior stone, large wood beams in multiple rooms, walnut plank walls, and more. Hard to find a residence in this location with detached shop and this size of lot!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $699,000
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Grand Island market.
