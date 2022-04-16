 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $895,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $895,000

GORGEOUS 2 story in Summerfield! Orig const/exterior-2016, entire interior just recently completed! 4 large bdrs on upper level including a huge master w/ Lg master bath & walk-in closet, a separate lndry room and a fantastic bonus room w/ pvt stair access to main level. Basement includes a bar, large bdr w/ pvt bath & walk-in closet, + 2 bonus rms & 1/2 bath. Beautiful open kitchen! A MUST SEE!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts