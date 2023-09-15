This custom-built home is loaded full of character and class and sits on 20.39 acres just to the northeast of Grand Island, NE. Access is provided by a quality paved road, approximately 1 mile north of the intersection of HWY 30 and 2nd Road. LandThe 1-acre sandpit lake is stocked with largemouth bass, walleye, crappie, bluegill, and catfish. The lake boasts 14 feet of depth, an aeration system, and dock. Whitetail deer and Pheasants are frequently seen passing through the excellent habitat and are often seen and heard cackling as the sun rises and sets on the horizon. The warm water slough attracts all kinds of waterfowl throughout the year. ImprovementsThe mature trees and established landscaping provide an oasis as you are driving up the lane to the house. The house was built in 2001 and has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and overlooks a sandpit lake along with wetland pasture and a warm water slough. The main level of the home has a wonderful entry way, dining room, living room, kitchen, breakfast nook, powder bathroom, master bed and bathroom. From the 2-stall attached garage, you will find yourself in the laundry and washroom prior to entering the main part of the home. Upstairs you will find an additional 3 bedrooms, each with large closets, a full bathroom with dual sinks, and a game room. The walkout basement provides an additional family room, bedroom, bathroom, utility room, storage room and office. Just to the north of the home is a 40'x64 insulated and heated shop which has a separate entrance from D Rd. The shop offers a kitchenette, bathroom with shower, and plenty of room for all your outdoor equipment and toys. This beautiful acreage checks all of the boxes. The perfect location with its proximity to the Grand Island area, while providing privacy presents the best of both worlds. For your private, qualified showing please give me a call to schedule.