GORGEOUS 2 story in Summerfield! Orig const/exterior-2016, entire interior just recently completed! 4 large bdrs on upper level including a huge master w/ Lg master bath & walk-in closet, a separate lndry room and a fantastic bonus room w/ pvt stair access to main level. Basement includes a bar, large bdr w/ pvt bath & walk-in closet, + 2 bonus rms & 1/2 bath. Beautiful open kitchen! A MUST SEE!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $945,000
-
Updated
