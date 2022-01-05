5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $990,000

GORGEOUS 2 story in Summerfield! Orig const/exterior-2016, entire interior just recently completed! 4 large bdrs on upper level including a huge master w/ Lg master bath & walk-in closet, a separate lndry room and a fantastic bonus room w/ pvt stair access to main level. Basement includes a bar, large bdr w/ pvt bath & walk-in closet, + 2 bonus rms & 1/2 bath. Beautiful open kitchen! A MUST SEE!!!
KEARNEY — Buffalo County recorded its first fatality of 2022 on New Year’s Day near Keystone Road and Coal Chute Road east of Kearney.
The Top 35 Under 35 honorees will be recognized for their achievements and featured in a special print publication to be showcased at the Chamber of Commerce Top 35 Under 35 ceremony on Feb. 24.
The Journal Star has learned that the Huskers are expected to fill Tony Tuioti's former role internally. Plus, a look at the other spots, QB talk and more.
Only one person is believed to have been injured in the incidents.
A Douglas County district judge sentenced Jose Antonio Ramos to the equivalent of 3½ to 5 years in prison on charges that he was an accessory to one of his best friends' death.
No arrests have been made in the Nov. 4 shooting. The investigation continues.
Grand Island Senior High show choir members steadied the stacks of risers on GISH’s auditorium’s stage. They were ready to knock their upcomin…
The 2,000-pound statue was given to the city by Dr. Jose Nader, a Grand Island cardiologist, and his wife, Erla, in 1996.
In honor of the year’s first births, both mothers received gift baskets from CHI Health St. Francis and Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Wednesday, Raul Ramirez was charged with burglary, second-degree arson, criminal mischief totaling $501 to $1,499, criminal mischief exceeding $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and first-offense resisting arrest.