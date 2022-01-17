6 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $532,500

This farmhouse-inspired home has a space for everyone. You'll find it easy to entertain guests in the updated, open kitchen or read a book in the great room. This home offers 2 primary bedrms w/ bathrms, walk-in closets, & laundry hook-ups. Wake up to fresh coffee w/ the 2nd-floor coffee bar; enjoy movie nights in the spacious basement fmly rm; & spend summers in the saltwater, heated pool.