6 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $545,000

  • Updated
New Construction home in Summerfield Estates. 6 bedrooms/3 bathroom, custom kitchen with a walk-in pantry, all appliances included & a finished basement with custom bar area. This home is a must see!!

