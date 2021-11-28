Very nice remodeled and spacious home for a big family; Or Great for a rental! This home has 3 levels, sitting room on main 13.5x13.5, kitchen on main/upper, kitchenette in basement with stove/refrigerator,Laminate flooring in most of the home, new A/C & new sewer system. Off street parking in front and alley access parking. Must see!
7 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $169,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nebraska’s outgoing senior class will be honored prior to Friday’s season-finale against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
- Updated
In addition to setting a date for Wilson’s departure, the lawyers agreed that neither party will seek attorney’s fees from the other.
Nathan Detroit’s, owned by Robert Mahood, operated in the current location of Kinkaider Brewing Co. The business opened in 1984.
He was arrested for felony attempted visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and a misdemeanor charge involving obscene material.
A man went to a barbershop to have his hair cut and his beard trimmed.
- Updated
EDITOR’S NOTE: This information was provided by Regency Retirement Residence President Steve Miles and the Regency Retirement Board of Directors.
- Updated
Final All-Area volleyball leaders for 2021
All-Heartland SuperSquad bios, along with second, third and fourth teams and honorable mention players.
- Updated
The former Principal Financial office building at 3025 College St., has two floors and more than 100,000 square feet.
The last time she received a child support payment from her son's father was in July 2020.