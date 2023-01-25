 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

72-year-old man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash north of Kearney

  • Updated
  • 0

Recruits took part in crash response scenarios featuring staged crashes, actors, and working paramedics and EMTs at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island

A man from Ravenna was fatally injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash about half a mile east of Litchfield.

The crash occurred before 10:55 a.m. An eastbound Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by R Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City, Nebraska, collided with a Mazda B3000 pickup truck driven by Fred Nelson, 72, of Ravenna, on Nebraska Highway 2. The Mazda had entered the highway from a gas station, Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen said.

Ansley Fire and Rescue workers took Woolsey to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Litchfield Fire and Rescue workers took Nelson to the same hospital, where he later died.

Litchfield is about 35 miles north of Kearney.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

 It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee's in Grand Island. But that report has been discredited, the couple's son, Victor, said Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts