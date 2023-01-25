72-year-old man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash north of Kearney

A man from Ravenna was fatally injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash about half a mile east of Litchfield.

The crash occurred before 10:55 a.m. An eastbound Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by R Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City, Nebraska, collided with a Mazda B3000 pickup truck driven by Fred Nelson, 72, of Ravenna, on Nebraska Highway 2. The Mazda had entered the highway from a gas station, Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen said.

Ansley Fire and Rescue workers took Woolsey to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Litchfield Fire and Rescue workers took Nelson to the same hospital, where he later died.

Litchfield is about 35 miles north of Kearney.