LINCOLN — Lancaster County's chief deputy sheriff struck a 9-year-old bicyclist while driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday night, according to police.

Ben Houchin, who has worked for the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office since 1993 and was named the chief deputy in 2020, told Lincoln police investigators he looked down for a "split second" to change his radio station around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, when he crashed into the girl, according to the crash report filed in the incident.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the 9-year-old to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, Lincoln Police Investigator Nicholas Vest said in the crash report. Her status was unclear Friday morning.

Houchin was driving his Ram 1500 eastbound on West Jennifer Street when he glanced down at his radio as he proceeded through the road's intersection with Northwest Eighth Street on Wednesday, crashing into the girl, who was riding her bike south on Eighth Street, according to the crash report.

There are no stop signs on either side of the three-way intersection.

The chief deputy told investigators that the girl came out of nowhere and that he never saw her, Vest said in the report.

Police don't suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said Friday. Investigators did not test Houchin for either drugs or alcohol, according to the crash report.

Houchin, who was off duty and driving his personal truck, told investigators he was driving around 20 mph in the moments before the crash. The posted speed limit on West Jennifer is 25 mph.

Police have not cited the chief deputy, Ewins said. The Police Department is investigating the crash, and the Sheriff's Office has launched an internal investigation into Houchin, the police chief said.

Both Houchin and the girl live in the neighborhood, according to the crash report. The report also said the girl was not wearing a helmet.

Houchin did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.