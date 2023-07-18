With the theme “Celebration of Sound,” the 81st Harvest of Harmony Parade will be led by Grand Marshal Diane Miller.

Miller, whose career started in education, taught in seven different schools in the Central Nebraska area, while spending many of her summers working with Grand Island Parks and Recreation as a lifeguard and water safety instructor, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest of Harmony Committee noted in a press release.

Miller later transitioned from working in the classroom to the role of facility manager for Grand Island’s Island Oasis when it opened in 1993. She remained in that position for 30 years and retired in 2022, but not before earning the title of “Waterpark Queen” from her coworkers.

The Harvest of Harmony Committee chose Miller as the grand marshal because of her lifelong involvement of teaching and working with children in Central Nebraska.

“Diane is a natural choice for this year’s Harvest of Harmony grand marshal, as she dedicated her career to working with children and families,” said Cindy Johnson, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce president. “Her enthusiasm and support of young people is a hallmark of her character.”

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest of Harmony Parade is celebrating its 81st year of filling downtown Grand Island with the sights and sounds of Nebraska’s high school marching bands and parade floats.

The 2023 theme, “Celebration of Sound,” pays homage to the parade’s core — the music. Participants and spectators alike are encouraged to join in honoring the theme: an appreciation of the evolution of music, whether it be an incorporation of classical, jazz, country, rock, pop, or a fusion of musical genres.

The Nebraska tradition dates back to 1938, when the first parade stepped off with 13 floats and eight bands. The parade grew over the years, claiming the title of “highest number of bands marching in a parade” in the 1996 Guinness Book of World Records with 130 bands. Aside from a hiatus from 1942 to 1945 due to World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, the parade has marched on for 80 years.

Harvest of Harmony, sponsored by Century 21 Real Estate, is planned for Saturday, Oct. 7. The parade is set to step off at 8:15 a.m., starting on Fourth and Elm streets, continuing through the Eddy Street underpass, and then proceeding down Third Street.

Area communities, businesses, clubs, service organizations and individuals are invited to participate in the parade by entering a float. A variety of float types are welcome in the Harvest of Harmony Parade: walking units, single vehicle, and towed decorated floats. Though not required, it is encouraged to decorate the floats in relation to the parade’s theme.

Applications for floats will open in August. Those interested in participating are encouraged to add their email to the mailing list to be notified when registration opens on the Harvest of Harmony webpage.

The Alumni Band is also recruiting more participants to march in the parade. The band is open to anyone interested, and practices three weekends before the day of the parade.

Contact Karissa Schmidt at 308-646-0795 or kschmidt@gichamber.com for more information.