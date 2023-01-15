A communicator and motivator, Nebraska RB's coach E.J. Barthel has vision for his room

Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel felt raw emotion when thinking about his former team.

“I think I cried about three days in the transition process, because of how much of a connection we have with those guys and because of how hard they played and practiced for me,” Barthel said Thursday. “If you watched any of the UConn games last year, the one thing I hope you were able to see was the effort out of that running back unit.”

He paused for a few moments — former players, and their journeys undoubtedly on his mind — Barthel finished his thought.

“They’re great kids,” he said. “I appreciate those guys and all the guys I’ve coached will be special to me for the rest of my career.”

On a staff where relationship-building and authenticity are a requirement, Barthel truly fits the bill. He learned their importance from the late George DeLeon, a former Matt Rhule assistant at both Temple and Baylor. While recruiting with DeLeon at Temple, the veteran coach told Barthel about the importance of covering ground and forming relationships with high school coaches.

Those lessons are what led Nebraska’s sole 2023 running back signee, Kwinten Ives, to Nebraska. At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Ives is hardly a prototypical running back recruit, and it’s why he “fell under the radar” according to Barthel. When Palmyra (N.J.) head coach Jack Geisel told Barthel to look into Ives, he listened. And eventually, that relationship led Barthel to recruit Ives all the way to Nebraska.

Barthel also played a key role in helping Nebraska land Philadelphia Imhotep Institute safety Rahmir Stewart and Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East defensive lineman Vincent Caroll-Jackson. Barthel is Nebraska’s lead recruiter in the Northeast, a position he sees as a “challenge.”

“Being in the middle of the country gives us opportunities to be elite in the recruiting world,” Barthel said. “Me being from the Northeast, there’s a lot of pride in Nebraska when there were New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania kids coming here on a regular basis. To me, I look at that as a challenge where I really need to work my tail off to help coach Rhule and the university build that pipeline back.”

Sure, Barthel might know the East Coast, but does he know the Big Ten? Listing off names like Mike Rozier, Roger Craig and Ahman Green, Barthel called Nebraska the “original RBU” and said it’s “one of the best jobs in the country” as a running backs coach.

And yes, Barthel knows what it’d mean for Nebraska fans to see the return of a tough, powerful run game. It’s one of his main goals too.

“I think when you’re able to run the ball effectively, I think you have a shot to win the game,” Barthel said. “You take the soul out of the defense when you’re able to do that — dominate the line of scrimmage, which will be one of our principles.”

Speaking about what he looks for in a running back, Barthel offered an unorthodox response — mentality. That includes being a team player capable of running the ball, being a pass protector and blocking in the run game. As for the actual running, Barthel looks for players who “run with a sense of violence.”

He’ll find a few running backs already at Nebraska who fit that bill. Barthel’s first order of business at Nebraska was watching the game film of NU’s returners, then meeting with them to see exactly what he had coming back. With all four of NU’s leading rushers from 2022: Anthony Grant, Ajay Allen, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson all returning, Barthel has no shortage of talent to work with.

But, for Nebraska’s new running backs coach, talent or production isn’t the most important thing on his mind — it’s communication.

“In my room, we’re people,” Barthel said. “Obviously I’m their coach and they’re the players but the No. 1 thing is communication whether it’s easy conversations or tough conversations. We’re doing to do a great job pushing each other as staff and we’re going to do a great job pushing these players.”