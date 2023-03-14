LINCOLN — Without its star hitter and facing a top-25 scoring offense, Omaha looked the part of an underdog against red-hot Nebraska.

Instead the Mavs rose up in the tensest moments and took down the Huskers for a second straight spring.

A wacky midweek affair featuring a dozen pitchers and three lead changes ended in a 10-6 Omaha victory Tuesday night that was equal parts energizing for the visitors and flummoxing for the hosts. The Mavs scored in five straight innings against the NU bullpen to win their fourth consecutive game overall.

Omaha — which took two of three from Nebraska last season — did it without injured third baseman Mike Boeve and his .475 batting average. The bottom third of the lineup drove in six runs while Nebraska hurt itself with a season-high three errors.

Omaha (6-8) had been 3-11 against the Huskers since their transition to Division I. Thirteen of its next 14 games come at Tal Anderson Field starting with Valparaiso this weekend. Nebraska (9-5-1) travels to Kansas State for three “home” games against Nicholls beginning Thursday.

A three-and-a-half-hour marathon Tuesday opened with two weekend-caliber pitchers — who likely would have started Sunday before poor weather cancelled their respective games — locked into a scoreless duel through two innings. Nebraska broke through against Omaha right-hander Charlie Bell in the third when a Griffin Everitt walk and Efry Cervantes single set up RBI hits from Cole Evans and Max Anderson.

NU’s Michael Garza departed after three frames and 45 pitches, extending his scoreless innings streak to 12 1/3 in what amounted to a bullpen outing. The fifth-year transfer from Incarnate Word worked around three singles and an error while striking out five.

The Husker lead didn’t last. Omaha greeted freshman southpaw Caleb Clark — the Sunday starter for three weekends — with consecutive singles to begin the fourth before Clark walked consecutive batters and was lifted. Mason Ornelas then walked Eduardo Rosario and Devin Hurdle and Drew Lechnir later followed with an RBI groundout to give the Mavs a 4-2 lead.

A plunked batter and wild throw on a bunt attempt to open the fifth marked the end for Ornelas and Omaha capitalized with Zach Lechnir run-scoring liner to right-center.

Nebraska’s offense rose up against a UNO staff with a collective earned-run average of 7.74 after Bell (four innings, three hits, six strikeouts) departed. Singles by Brice Matthews and Josh Caron plated runs in the fifth as did a groundout from Charlie Fischer that may have unloaded the bases if not for a diving stop from third baseman Cam Frederick.

Gabe Swansen capped the four-run rally with an RBI double to right-center and give the Huskers a 6-5 edge.

Omaha took it back against NU reliever Shay Schanaman moments later when two walks both touched home on a Frederick double down the left-field line.

The visitors extended to 8-6 in the seventh when Hurdle walked with two outs, stole second and came home as Matthews fielded a grounder and threw wide to first. Then 10-6 in the eighth when Rosario swatted a first-pitch offering from Kyle Perry out to left for a two-run shot.

Omaha reliever Rans Sanders doused a final Nebraska rally in the eighth after it had loaded the bases with no outs. The Grand Island Northwest grad got two swinging strikeouts and a third looking to preserve the 10-6 lead.​