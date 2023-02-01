A&E: Studio 10 exhibit features Fairbury artist

The February exhibit at Studio 10 Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island will feature artwork from Fairbury artist Missy Neeman.

Neeman says she has been an artist her whole life and has been drawing and/or painting as long as she could hold a pencil.

She attended Central Community College in Columbus and graduated in 2001 with an Associate Degree in art. Colored pencil, oil paints and graphite were her medium of choice as well as sculpting in polymer clay.

She started painting with watercolors in 2019 and never looked back. Watercolor quickly became her favorite medium. In 2021 she entered three watercolor paintings into the Nebraska State Fair and earned awards for all three.

Neeman specializes in custom pet portraits and will occasionally paint a human. She takes special care in painting her portraits for most of them are memorials to a special pet or person in a client’s life.

An opening reception is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Studio 10, 112 W. Third St.

The exhibit featuring Neeman’s work will remain on display through Feb. 28.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.

Library art exhibit to feature sisters’ work

Sisters Dorothy Lambert-Uhrmacher and Donna Lambert have teamed up to display their artwork in the art alcove at the Grand Island Public Library.

The exhibit opens Saturday, Feb. 4, and will remain on display through Friday, March 3.

Lambert-Uhrmacher is a Central Nebraska native who spent her childhood between the Platte River and the southern edge of the Sandhills. Her work is a remembrance of those spaces. She also favors desert landscapes and paintings based on a variety of travels. She has received several awards in regional art shows over her career. Her painting style is intense in color and simple in design.

Lambert grew up in Ravenna and has been able to pursue her interest in photography, winning recognition in several local competitions. She tries to help viewers see the unusual or momentary views that are often missed or passed over. Many of her photos have required hikes into blizzards or bushes and long waits to get just the shot she was seeking.

The exhibit will be available during regular library hours, which are 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about this exhibit at the library, 1124 W. Second St., contact Jeanne Simons at 308-385-5333 ext. 118 or jeannes@gilibrary.org.

Program to focus on history of arts, culture in Kearney

KEARNEY — “The History of Arts and Culture in Kearney” will be the focus of the Brown Bag Lecture Series program set for noon Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Kearney Public Library.

For 150 years, the residents of Kearney have fostered a vibrant arts and cultural scene. The Kearney Creates project documents “the transformative character of our artists and the Kearney community” in its myriad forms. This presentation, by members of the project’s editorial board, will provide an overview of the history of Kearney’s arts and culture and how they are documenting this story, as well as ways in which community members can contribute to the project.

The program, hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney history department, will be presented by Chuck Peek, a poet and retired UNK English professor, and Nathan Tye, an assistant history professor at UNK. Peek serves as editor-in-chief of the Kearney Creates project. Tye specializes in Nebraska history, the history of the American West and Midwest, labor history, gender and sexuality history and digital and public history. He’s the archivist/historian for Kearney Creates.

There is no admission charge. The Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.

Tickets now on sale for GILT’s ‘Deathtrap’

“Deathtrap,” presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, is set to open Friday, Feb. 10, and tickets are now on sale.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10-12 and Feb. 17-19 at College Park.

This thriller by Ira Levin, features Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, while comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, is struggling to overcome a dry spell, which has resulted in a string of failures and shortage of funds.

A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college, a thriller Bruhl recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Bruhl’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?

Cast members include Jim Truell as Sidney Bruhl, Amy Hanquist Harris as Myra Bruhl, Chris Hemmer as Clifford Anderson, Ellen Baker Bartlett as Helga ten Dorp and Steve Spencer as Porter Milgrim.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes tax and processing fee), and can be purchased by calling the GILT box office at 308-382-2586, at the door or online at githeatre.org. Student tickets must be purchased the box office. Group discounts are available.

“Deathtrap” does contain some adult language.

Patrick Crawford is the director and Jeannee Mueller Fossberg is producer.

For show information, call Fossberg at 308-379-2015.

Illusionist, Paddington Bear coming soon to MPAC

KEARNEY — Two shows headed to the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney are designed for family fun.

Reza has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert style magic show to audiences across the globe.

“Don’t expect rabbits out of hats! Reza’s show merges Las Vegas caliber production with the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today. Reza has garnered a world-wide buzz and loyal fan base with his passion for creating signature grand-scale illusions live on stage!”

Show time for “Reza: Edge of Illusion” is 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

Tickets are $25, $35 and $45 (plus fees).

“Paddington Gets in a Jam” is set to take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

In this original comedy, Paddington Bear goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he’s expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival. Uh-oh …

General admission tickets are $15, with special price tickets available for youth 18 and younger. To purchase tickets for either performance, call the box office at 308-698-8297 or check online at MerrymanCenter.Org

The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney.

Wood River choir plans Easter cantata

WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Area Community Choir is getting ready for its annual Easter cantata with an organizational meeting set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River.

The choir is in its 19th year after 2½ years off due to COVID and is under the direction of Vincent Boudreau.

“The goal of the choir is have a nucleus of 10-15 singers from the Wood River area in each singing range, soprano, alto, tenor and bass,” Boudreau said. “Solos and small group experiences will be offered. In the past years the choir has had singers from other communities such as Grand Island, Campbell, Cairo, Dannebrog, Farwell, Gibbon, Kenesaw, Hastings, Ravenna, Roseland and Shelton as well as Wood River. This is a non-audition choir and all voices are welcome.”

The choir will offer an encore presentation of “Come Walk With Me,” first performed 12 years ago. Rehearsals are scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays at St. Mary’s and weekly attendance, while strongly encouraged, is not mandatory.

The cantata performance is planned for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2 (Palm Sunday), at St. Mary’s, 11th and Dodd streets in Wood River.

For more information, contact Bourdreau at 308-583-2961 or email: mvboudreau@aol.com

This weekend at the Grand ...

“A Man Called Otto” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.

This film is rated PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts, and language.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.