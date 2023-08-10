EDDYVILLE — Dalton Ellis is just 6 years old, but he’s already creating a buzz. Literally.

The first-grader is one of 25 young finalists — and the only Nebraskan — in a nationwide contest for the best mullet among children across the country.

The public is invited to vote for him at mulletchamp.com until 11 p.m. Friday.

The 2023 Kids Mullet Championship is a fundraiser for Homes for Wounded Warriors, a non-profit launched in 2009 by Kevin Begola and promoted by retired Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen to build accessible, injury-specific mortgage-free homes for paralyzed, wounded and critically injured veterans.

Dalton started his mullet when he was just 2 years old. “By the time he was 3, I had cut it into a full mullet,” his mother Amanda said. “I started cutting the bangs and the side just to see how long it would take my husband to notice.”

It took her husband, T.J., more than four months to realize what his wife and his son were up to. Meanwhile, Dalton liked it so much that he told his mother she could never cut his hair again.

T.J. nicknamed his son’s hair Thunderdome.

Last year, a friend told Amanda about the 2022 mullet contest, but the entrance deadline had passed. This July, when the 2023 contest opened, she asked Dalton if he wanted to enter. He said an enthusiastic yes.

Amanda went to mulletchamp.com, filled out the registration forms, submitted pictures and wrote a brief statement about her son’s hair: “It has a mohawk top, a perm, hair metal volume, and even multiple circumstances of shaved lightning bolts over the ears.”

Voting began in July. In that first round, more than 1,000 votes were cast nationwide. Dalton sailed through that round, especially since he got a nod from a celebrity judge, Mario Lopez.

“He got to pick a kid to go on automatically, and he picked Dalton,” Amanda said.

The second round began Monday. Finals will continue through 11 p.m. Friday Central Time.

Votes can be cast at mulletchamps.com. Click on the Kids Contest box.

As of Tuesday, Dalton had received 889 votes and had raised $811, which placed him sixth among the 25 entrants. He will also get credit for monetary donations toward Homes for Wounded Warriors.

First prize is $5,000 and a trophy. Second prize is $1,000 cash, and third is $500 cash. If Dalton wins first place, he wants to use the money to buy a monster truck.

“I told him a monster truck would cost a lot more than that. We told him maybe he could get a dirt bike. The rest will go in his college fund,” Amanda said.

All contestants are also required to have fundraisers for the Homes for Wounded Warriors, so Dalton sold t-shirts. All this is included under his picture on the mullet-com website.

So far this year, the national contest has raised $113,998.