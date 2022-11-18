A healthy mall is an asset to the community

As organizations charged with business and community development, Grow Grand Island along with core partners, the Economic Development Corporation, the Chamber of Commerce and Grand Island Tourism are excited about the proposed “Conestoga Marketplace.”

The mall in its current state has been steadily declining for years. This has negatively impacted Grand Island’s position as a regional retail hub and reflects poorly on our community. Alternately, a healthy, reinvigorated mall is an asset, reflecting a community’s pride.

The Conestoga Marketplace will be an attractive development which sends a strong message of growth and prosperity. It will benefit our local community, as well as our talent and visitor attraction efforts.

Woodsonia, an Omaha development firm, is undertaking this project. It has a proven track record for mall redevelopment and has strong ties to Grand Island. The $220 million project includes a new-to-the-market 150,000 square foot retailer.

In addition to the $148 million in private funding, investments by the City of Grand Island, Grow Grand Island and the Community Redevelopment Authority are being considered.

A City Council study session this past Tuesday shared project details with the public. If you want to follow the process as it unfolds, tune in to the next two City Council meetings. If approved, the project will begin in the spring of 2023 and will occur in phases over the next two to three years.

When finished, the area we know today as the Conestoga Mall would be transformed into the Conestoga Marketplace — ”completely modernized with exterior facing storefronts, updated interior and exterior facades, new tenant signage and a state-of-the-art entertainment offering, including a new cinema with in-theater dining, indoor/outdoor pickleball courts and a first-class bar/restaurant facility.

Conestoga Marketplace will also include 300-plus Class A market rate multi-family housing units, a new hotel and pad sites along Highway 281 and 13th Street. The pad sites will be comprised of new restaurants and multi-tenant retail buildings.” (Woodsonia)

The Conestoga Marketplace will help ensure that Grand Island is the preferred location for shopping and so much more. A grand opportunity.