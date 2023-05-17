LINCOLN — Over a year after a scandal rocked the Nebraska Legislature, lawmakers adopted a handful of changes to its workplace harassment policy, although some say there's still more work to be done.

The Legislature's Executive Board voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt six changes to the harassment policy and one change to its leave of absence policy. One change makes clear that officials don't have a "reasonable expectation of privacy" regarding improper use of the Legislature's technology or network.

The changes were developed after the revelation that former state senator Mike Groene took photos of a former female staff member without her knowledge. Soon after, Groene resigned from the Legislature, and a later investigation found that Groene’s conduct was “boorish, brainless and bizarre,” although not unlawful.

The scandal spurred the creation of an interim ethics committee, which was tasked with considering ways to prevent such misconduct in the future.

The committee was comprised of six lawmakers, chaired by then-Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers, who is now Nebraska’s attorney general. Hilgers said the committee met half a dozen times during 2022, along with two meetings with an ad hoc committee of legislative staffers.

The ethics committee approved 11 official recommendations to the Executive Board, including a list of proposed policy changes, additional harassment training for all staff, a formal code of conduct, a social media policy and establishing an independent general counsel to work with the Legislature in the event of conduct or ethics complaints.

Of the 11 recommendations, the board on Wednesday approved two dealing with workplace harassment policy. Executive Chair Tom Briese of Albion said the board would likely meet in the future to consider more of the committee's recommendations.

The approved recommendations call for notifying employees who file complaints about the options available to them outside the Legislature's policy, including reporting to law enforcement, and clarify that they have the right to go public with their complaints at any time.

The other approved changes were recommended by attorney Tara Paulson, who led the investigation into Groene's conduct. Her changes were mostly related to inappropriate use of technology, including allowing forensic searches of personal or legislative technology when relevant to an investigation. She also recommended that complainants be able to request a paid leave of absence.

Board members largely praised the proposed changes. Speaker of the Legislature John Arch said he specifically appreciated the clarification about the use of electronics, saying the previous lack of clarity made things difficult while investigating the Groene allegations.

"There was a lot of unknowns because nothing was clear," Arch said.

Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar backed the change that provides paid leave for complainants. However, she also argued lawmakers could go further.

Under the current policy, she noted, there are only three ways to punish a lawmaker for misconduct: a formal condemnation, censure or expulsion. She said other options should exist.

"I just don't feel like as if there's a good bucket for the Nebraska we see," Slama said.

Briese agreed that there was more work to be done in this area. One recommendation, he said, was to create a code of conduct — and while he said Wednesday that that step could turn problematic, it also could be beneficial if done properly.

"Maybe we need to be looking at something like that to try to ensure that our behavior is behavior that Nebraska can be proud of," Briese said.