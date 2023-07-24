A1 Bottom Refers Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Advice A7Calendar B8Classifieds B4,5Comics/Puzzles B6Markets A5Nation/World A3Obituaries A6Opinion A4TV B8 0 Comments Tags Advertising Meteorology Publishing Trade The Economy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Two Nebraska lottery tickets win big Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000. Nebraska 8-Man Running Backs to Watch in 2023 Here are 8-Man football’s top running backs going into the upcoming 2023 Nebraska High School Football season. Grand Island man arrested in sexual assault investigation The man was arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child following an investigation that began earlier this year. Grand Island business owner Kelli Lepler waives extradition A Missouri judge again denied bond for Kelli Lepler, a Grand Island business owner facing theft charges in Nebraska. Former York businessman accused of theft totaling $100,000 or more Tyler Cox, 30, is being held in York County on fugitive from justice charges. He's accused of theft of $100,000-$1 million, a felony, in Weld …