A1 Bottom Refers Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEATHERMostly sunny and pleasantHigh 84 Low 54Page B8INDEXVolume 154, Issue 48 0 Comments Tags Advertising Meteorology The Economy Trade Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Police reveal name of man killed in Friday crash The man, a pedestrian, was hit by a tractor-trailer. Friday accident at 281, Faidley results in fatality An accident Friday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Faidley Avenue in Grand Island has left one man dead. Suspect flees from Grand Island Police following accident The occupants of the other vehicle, a black Toyota Highlander, were injured and transported to CHI Health St. Francis for treatment. Un-Rhule-y: Turnover bug bites Nebraska football in season-opening loss to Minnesota The Huskers had a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Gophers came back to win on Dragan Kesich's field goal as time expired. Central Valley Cruises to Victory over High Plains Community WOLBACH, NE