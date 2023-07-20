REFER 1
Judge again denies bond for GI woman, A2
KELLI LEPLER PHOTO ATTACHED
REFER 2
Nebraska 988 line doubles calls in first year, A8
988 LINE GRAPHIC ATTACHED
REFER 1
Judge again denies bond for GI woman, A2
KELLI LEPLER PHOTO ATTACHED
REFER 2
Nebraska 988 line doubles calls in first year, A8
988 LINE GRAPHIC ATTACHED
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Wentzville Police Officer Brandi Doyle arrested Lepler at 3:12 p.m. in Wentzville, Missouri.
The Quiznos will operate inside the new Pump & Pantry in Grand Island.
The individuals shot at each other at about 8:25 p.m. One bystander, who was leaving J. Alfred Prufrock's, estimated that he heard seven shots.
The Five Points roundabout should be open by late September.
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.