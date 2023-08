FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019. Buffett’s company appears to be betting on the housing market picking up because Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $700 million worth of homebuilder DR Horton’s stock in the spring of 2023 along with smaller stakes in fellow builders Lennar Corp. and NVR Corp. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)