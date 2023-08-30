A1 Top Refers Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird speaks next to Gov. Jim Pillen during an announcement on Wednesday of the new state prison in north Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star The first ever Volleyball Day held at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln set a world record for biggest attendance at a college volleyball with over 92,000 on hand Wednesday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REFER 1NEW PRISON PHOTO ATTACHEDREFER 2Page B1NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL TEASER PHOTO ATTACHED 0 Comments Tags Computer Science Security And Public Safety Computer Graphics Photography Sports Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska State Fair: Attention Taylor Swift fans Duo will play State Fair at 11 a.m. Sunday Teen dies after utility vehicle crash in Grand Island The 19-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and it tipped, ejecting all six occupants, the department said. Several passengers were tak… Grand Island mail carrier attacked by dog The man was the victim of a severe dog bite Tuesday afternoon while delivering mail near 14th and Cleburn streets. Nebraska State Patrol investigating death of Trumbull woman A 22-year-old Burwell man is in custody on charges related to the investigation. Two cited for setting fire to Grand Island elementary's playground Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Fire Department crews "arrived on the scene quickly and resolved the situation within minutes,…