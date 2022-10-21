 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A2 Grains - NO LOTTERIES

  • Updated
  • 0

GRAIN PRICES

Grand Island/Aurora

Cash grains at yesterday’s close, provided by Aurora Co-op:

Corn $7.09

Soybeans $13.56

Milo $6.74

LOTTERIES

Friday's lottery results were unavailable at press time due to technical difficulties. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts