A2 Grains and Lotteries Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRAIN PRICESGrand Island/AuroraCash grains at yesterday’s close, provided by Aurora Co-op:MONDAYCorn $5.36Soybeans $13.01Milo $4.49 0 Comments Tags Botany The Economy Agriculture Food Biology Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Grand Island woman arrested after hit-and-run crash, road rage incident near Kearney A Grand Island woman faces charges after a road rage incident Monday evening on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Grand Island teen's death leads to justice, but epidemic continues Alyssa West, 17, died of an opioid overdose in Grand Island. Her death helped convict a local man of drug charges — and her survivors continue… Opportunity grows here Aurora lands a big production faciltiy Grand Island Senior High's Tia Traudt commits to play volleyball at UNLV Grand Island Senior High junior Tia Traudt commits to play volleyball at UNLV Nebraska death-row inmate Aubrey Trail asks for execution date In a letter to the Journal Star last month, Aubrey Trail said: "My message to whoever is listening is simple: 'You gave me the death penalty s…