A2 Grains and Lotteries

  • Updated
  • 0

Grand Island/Aurora

Cash grains at yesterday’s close, provided by Aurora Co-op:

Corn $6.86

White corn NA

Milo NA

Wheat NA

Soybeans $13.93

LOTTERIES

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to production difficulties, lotteries were unavailable at press time.

