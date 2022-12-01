A2 Grains and Lotteries

Grand Island/Aurora
Cash grains at yesterday’s close, provided by Aurora Co-op:
Corn $6.86
White corn NA
Milo NA
Wheat NA
Soybeans $13.93
LOTTERIES
EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to production difficulties, lotteries were unavailable at press time.
Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested and booked into Lancaster County jail on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, a county jail worker confirmed.
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday.
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
The Wisconsin athletic department pays for travel costs and work hours for police officers that accompany Badgers teams on road trips.
Usually, John Cook says, a team from a smaller conference ends the season as the best defensive team, but Nebraska did it this year.
After 10 years, Panera Bread in Grand Island has closed. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” a sign on the door says. “Please …
Daniel J. Cervantes' crime, which took place on June 3, involved Fentanyl. He possessed a firearm while handling the drug.
For far too long, Nebraska football has been about aesthetics and appearances. A popularity contest. This time, Trev Alberts wanted to build a foundation, so he found a builder, writes Tom Shatel.
Lucy Ghaifan
Hord transferred to Nebraska after four seasons at Penn State, picking NU over going pro in hopes of falling in love with the sport again.
