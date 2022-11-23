 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A2 Grains and Lotteries

  Updated
Grand Island/Aurora

Cash grains at Wednesday’s close, provided by Aurora Co-op:

Corn $6.88

White corn NA

Milo $6.53

Wheat NA

Soybeans $13.99

LOTTERIES

EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to holiday deadlines, lotteries were not available at press time.

