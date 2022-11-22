A2 Grains and Lotteries

GRAIN PRICES
Grand Island/Aurora
Cash grains at yesterday’s close, provided by Aurora Co-op:
Corn $6.82
White corn NA
Milo $6.47
Wheat NA
Soybeans $13.93
LOTTERIES
EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to holiday deadlines, lotteries were unavailable at press time.
